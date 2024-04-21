Registration opens for annual BC Wildlife Park Scavenger Hunt

Photo: Castanet

Residents are invited to assemble a team and sign up for the fifth annual BC Wildlife Park Scavenger Hunt — an event which helps raise money to support the park.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 7. Registration is now open.

The vehicle-based scavenger hunt takes place throughout Kamloops. Teams decipher clues to locations across the city, take photos, and compete to win prizes.

A prize is also available for the team with the best group costume.

The entry fee is $10 per team (one vehicle). Anyone interested in entering this year's scavenger hunt can register and purchase tickets online.