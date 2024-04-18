Kamloops RCMP probe burglary after downtown store has window smashed

Photo: Castanet

A police dog had no luck tracking down a suspect following an overnight burglary this week at a downtown Kamloops business.

According to police, officers were called to an address in the 200-block of Victoria Street just after 3 a.m. on Monday for a report of an alarm.

“On scene, police arrived to find a glass door that had been smashed,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The police dog service attended to assist in a suspect search, but no one was located.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.