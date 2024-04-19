B.C.'s top court overturns jail sentence for Kamloops fraudster who bilked employer for $11K

Photo: KTW file

B.C.’s top court has overturned a jail sentence for a “predatory” Kamloops fraudster who bilked her employer for $11,000 to pay for concert tickets, weekend getaways and electronics.

Michele Huston, a 50-year-old grandmother, was sentenced in September to 12 months in prison and a further three years of probation after earlier pleading guilty to charges of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

On Thursday morning, a three-judge B.C. Court of Appeal panel unanimously agreed to overturn that sentence.

It was replaced with a conditional sentence order — often referred to as house arrest — for a term of two years less a day, after which Huston will still be bound by the same three-year probation order she would have been under following the jail sentence.

Offending called 'predatory'

Huston spent four months working as a bookkeeper for Kamloops Heating and Air Conditioning, during which time she stole or fraudulently spent $11,000 of company money.

She was fired in January of 2020 after her coworkers confronted her with a number of suspicious transactions. The extent of the fraud was discovered in the weeks that followed, after an audit and further investigation by Huston’s replacement.

Court heard Huston spent the money on a number of personal items, including concert tickets, a weekend getaway to Sun Peaks, an iPad, a Roomba vacuum, an Xbox and her daughter’s cellphone bill. She also used company funds to cover expenses for Sim’ya Ukrainian Dancers, a youth dance group she organized, and to pay rental fees to School District 73 and a deposit for a bus charter — both for the dance group.

At the time of the offences, the owners of Kamloops Heating and Air Conditioning were grieving the death of one of the company’s owners, prompting Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame to characterize Huston’s offending as “predatory.”

Judge turned down deal

The sentence imposed on Thursday was initially presented as a joint submission, but Frame turned it down. In doing so, she also opened the door for Huston’s appeal.

Speaking on behalf of the court, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Lauri Ann Fenlon said Frame failed to provide “cogent reasons” for the rejection of the joint submission and failed to properly consider the public interest.

While rejecting the joint submission, Frame pointed to Huston’s criminal record, which includes previous house arrest sentences for fraud and theft.

But, Fenlon said, Frame was not aware of a procedural issue with the Crown’s case that led prosecutors to make such a deal.

“Put another way, the Crown identified a risk that Ms. Huston would not face punishment at all,” Fenlon said.

'There was a joint submission'

The bar is high for a judge wanting to turn down a joint submission, Fenlon said, and with good reason.

“I agree that if this had been a conventional sentencing hearing, the judge’s concerns would have been appropriate,” she said.

“Indeed, the appellant concedes that a 12-month period of incarceration in the circumstances would not be an unfit sentence. But this was not a conventional sentencing hearing — there was a joint submission."

Huston’s conditional sentence order began on Thursday. She will spend six months on house arrest and the remainder under a less-restrictive curfew.

For the next five years, Huston will be barred from accessing any money or credit that is not hers. She will still be required to pay $7,100 in restitution to Kamloops Heating and Air Conditioning.

The B.C. Court of Appeal is sitting this week at the Kamloops Law Courts.