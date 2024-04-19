Kamloops Farmers' Market preparing to start 2024 season on Saturday

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Farmers' Market will start its 2024 season on Saturday, April 20.

The 200-block of St. Paul Street will once again be filled with vendors, crafters and artisans as the Kamloops Farmers’ Market kicks off its 2024 season on Saturday.

“We're pretty excited to have it back,” said Greg Unger, farmers’ market manager, adding this year marks the market’s 47th season.

The market will fill the Stuart Wood schoolyard and the 200-block of St. Paul Street on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for the next five months.

Unger said it’s still a little early for produce, but market visitors can expect some early-season asparagus, micro greens, some leafy greens, mushrooms, and plenty of bedding plants. Vendors will be selling prepared foods — including baked goods and coffee — and the schoolyard will be full of crafters.

“All your regulars should be back for another season, everybody's favourites, but also expect some new faces as well,” he said.

On Saturday, the market will also host an Earth Day celebration and the annual Rally for Peace, Social Justice and the Environment.

Unger said there will be activities for kids, music, face painting, speakers and a handful of community organizations promoting what they are doing to help the environment.

Peace rally activities will run from 10 a.m. until noon.

Looking ahead to the rest of the Farmers’ Market season, Unger said residents can expect new prepared food vendors — including people making tortillas and perogies — and the return of a bike valet in May.

“Just keep checking back, keep exploring the market. You never know what you might find,” Unger said.

The Saturday market will run each week, rain or shine, until Oct. 26.

The Wednesday market, which runs in the 400-block of Victoria Street in front of the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library building, will start up again on May 1. The mid-week market will run from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday until Oct. 30.