Randy Sunderman, B.C. Green Party candidate, says he's focused on new ideas, sustainable approach

Photo: Castanet Randy Sunderman, newly announced B.C. Green Party candidate, is running to be MLA of Kamloops Centre

Randy Sunderman, the newly-announced B.C. Green Party candidate for Kamloops Centre, says issues related to climate change, healthcare, cost of living and housing will define the next provincial government.

Backed by a group of supporters — family members, friends and neighbours — as he announced his candidacy at Riverside Park on Thursday, Sunderman said a future provincial government needs to focus on new ideas and sustainable approaches to such pressing issues.

“Looking ahead, our government needs to prioritize a real focus on our land base and our ecosystems," he said. "This includes an inclusive and collaborative approach that gathers values from all perspectives."

Sunderman said it’s important to foster a regional economy with a “long, sustainable approach,” which recognizes the importance of the natural environment.

He said new health-related ideas and approaches are needed to support an aging population. Rent solutions are needed, particularly for elderly people on low and fixed incomes, and those relying on disability allowances require an increase in supports.

He also emphasized the importance of building strong relationships between all levels of government in order to address things like affordable housing and street issues.

“Local governments need our help. Affordability, housing, crime, mental health issues are just too large to download. We need concerted and coordinated decision-making policies developed between all levels of government, ensuring we are supporting local goals,” he said.

“We need sustainable and ongoing infrastructure support where the province is a reliable partner supporting municipalities to tackle new development head on.”

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, Sunderman said he was drawn to join the B.C. Green Party because of its reliance on science-based approaches.

He said he will be focused on creating good government, as opposed to good politics.

“A lot of times in politics, you'll find people get pulled or swayed by the pressures put on you by organizations and what have you. I'm pretty confident the Greens will be able to stay the course,” he said.

The provincial election will take place on Oct. 19, 2024.

Sunderman joins a few others who are all vying to be MLA of the new Kamloops Centre riding. BC United announced Kamloops-North Thompson incumbent Peter Milobar will be running in this riding, and the B.C. Conservatives named Dennis Giesbrecht as its candidate.

City councillor Bill Sarai has said he will be seeking the NDP’s nomination for Kamloops Centre.