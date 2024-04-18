Memorial art display installed as tribute to Snowbird captain killed in Kamloops crash

The designer of a new public art piece installed near Fulton Field says she wanted to honour the memory and legacy of a fallen Snowbird.

The memorial art display has been installed as a tribute to Royal Canadian Air Force Capt. Jennifer Casey, who was killed when the Snowbird jet she was inside crashed following a bird strike shortly after takeoff on May 17, 2020.

The Snowbirds were in Kamloops as part of a cross-country tour called Operation Inspiration, which aimed to bring joy to homebound Canadians in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was spearheaded by Casey.

Sarah Holliday, the Kamloops artist behind the piece, said she remembers seeing countless first responders pass her home on the day of the crash, and she remembers the grief felt in the community.

“I tried to really capture the emotions of just Canadians, of how we were all grieving together,” Holliday said.

“It just seemed kind of a rare thing since we were all home and all already raw emotionally that we all were very in touch with what was happening — so I really tried to hone in on that.”

'A very strong woman'

Holliday said she wanted the piece to reflect Casey's impressive life.

“She’s a very strong woman and just the way that people talked about her, that she had really left a legacy,” she said.

Holliday said the title of the piece, May She Soar, was inspired by a photo she saw of a memorial following the event.

The sculpture is a full-sized replica of a Royal Canadian Air Force CT-114 Tutor Snowbird — the plane that Casey was in when it crashed.

The maple leaves are meant to represent the collective grief felt after the crash while the branches represent Canadians joining together to lift up Casey’s memory. The three supporting columns represent Kamloops, Casey’s hometown of Halifax and the Canadian Armed Forces — the three communities most impacted by the incident.

“Because it's representing someone who inspired people and so to try and to memorialize that in a structure that would be both awe-inspiring and touch people's hearts — I really hope that that it does that,” she said.

Engineered to be safe, durable

Holliday said when she first conceived of the idea she didn’t know if it would be feasible or possible to build. She said she's never attempted a project as large or as publicized.

She said it took a team of people to put it together, including co-owner of Raw Elements Design, Owen Jones, who constructed the stainless steel display.

"We worked with an engineer because we wanted to make sure that it would be safe and durable and all those things, and we wanted this be quite reflective as well. Simple colours," Holliday said.

Fulton Field Park has been in the works since 2012, the city said, but it was reimagined following Casey’s death.

The park is under construction along Tranquille Road near Kamloops Airport. It is expected to be complete later this year.