Kamloops council committee hopes to meet with province to talk community court

Photo: KTW file photo.

A Kamloops council committee is hoping to arrange a meeting with provincial government representatives in Victoria in order to discuss a longstanding application to establish a local community court.

Members of the safety and security select committee unanimously approved a motion to request a meeting at its Tuesday meeting. The recommendation will go before all of council for final approval at a later date.

“There is an opportunity, I think, for us to go to Victoria and talk about the challenges that we face as a community with respect to situation tables, with respect to community court, with respect to the support that we continually ask for from the provincial government,” said Coun. Kelly Hall, chair of the committee.

“The timing is such that we've got a great committee here, we’ve got a great voice, we've got great staff. We would do very good in front of an audience in Victoria talking about these challenges that our community faces.”

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley has said he’s a big supporter of a local voluntary diversion or sentencing court, which is said to help co-ordinate resources for people struggling with mental health and addictions.

The idea has been in the works since at least 2020.

A group of Kamloops law professors, lawyers and outreach workers submitted a community court proposal to B.C.’s Attorney General, which the ministry received in fall of 2021, but no such court has yet been established.

In an email to Castanet Kamloops, B.C.'s Ministry of the Attorney General said the project proponents submitted a revised proposal for a local community justice court, dated Feb. 1, 2024, which is now being reviewed.

“The ministry has been supporting the proponents since 2021 in the development of their proposal to help them demonstrate the efficacy of their specialized court model to address the challenges in Kamloops,” the statement said.

The ministry said there are initiatives currently in place in Kamloops meant to improve coordination between law enforcement, community service organizations, health providers, and the justice system to help those experiencing challenges related to mental health and addiction.

“A successful specialized court proposal in Kamloops would be expected to identify the specific gaps in programs and interventions that still exist, and that would be best addressed by the proposed model."

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she’s interested in following up with B.C.’s Attorney General, Niki Sharma, who told councillors at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in September she would visit Kamloops to discuss the community court proposal.

“It would lack wisdom on our part not to continue to remind the province of that and capitalize on that opportunity,” Neustaeter said.

Byron McCorkell, the city’s acting CAO, told the committee Tuesday the community court initiative has been an ongoing conversation with the province — and a “long, very frustrating process.”

He also recommended having the committee hear from the community court proponents, who could discuss what they have learned from the application process.

“That’s been one of the the challenges — it’s been between the community proponents and the province," he said.

"[The city] is now part of the conversation, but conversations previous had been more direct to the individuals and so I would suggest that we could work on maybe getting that together for you to review."