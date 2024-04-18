New dollar store, day care centre opening in Brocklehurst shopping centre

Photo: Brock Centre

A new dollar store and day care centre are expected to be open by the end of the summer in a Brocklehurst shopping centre.

In a statement, the Brock Centre said while exact opening dates are still up in the air, a new Dollarama is expected to open in the shopping centre by the end of the summer.

“This timeline could potentially be pushed back due to things like permitting, fixturing, et cetera,” the statement said.

The Brock Centre said a Parasol Early Years Learning centre would open adjacent to the dollar store, likely by June.

“However, permitting with the City of Kamloops could take additional time and potentially hold back their opening date,” it said.

The new location in Brocklehurst would be Parasol’s seventh location in Kamloops. Parasol offers infant and toddler, before and after school and all-day early learning programs.