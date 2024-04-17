Kamloops Mounties say three people in custody following response to weapons report

Photo: Colin Dacre

Three people are in custody after officers from the Tk’emlups Rural RCMP detachment responded to a weapons report Wednesday.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a police presence remains at a Kootenay Way residence as police await a search warrant in connection with the investigation, which also took them to a Columbia Street motel.

Evelyn said due to the reported presence of a firearm and subsequent increased risk, police requested the assistance of the RCMP's Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

“The team was able to help safely clear a residence, as well as take two of the three suspects into custody,” she said.

“The general public is not believed to be at risk.”

Evelyn said in total, three people were taken into custody and there are no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tk’emlups or Kamloops RCMP detachments.