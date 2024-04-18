BCWS warning of dry spring conditions for those conducting open burns

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service is warning about dry spring conditions and is asking residents to take extra care when conducting open burns.

While lightning is the primary cause of wildfire in the summer, the agency said most are caused by human activity during the spring and category 2 open burns are one of the leading causes.

The BCWS said spring open burns that escaped and become a wildfire almost always has an element of human error.

“Some people conducting spring open burns skip required safety measures, because they believe it is still too cold or wet for the fire to escape,” the agency said in a statement.

“In spring it is extremely easy for the area around a burn site to ignite and spread quickly because grass and other fine fuels are quite dry after the snow melts, but vegetation has not yet begun to green up.”

The BCWS said burns that escaped containment and became wildfires usually have one or more factors in common, including being left unattended, failure to plan for wind behaviour, failure to carefully select and prepare the burn site or manage the size of the burn, failure to have fire suppression tools on hand, and failure to ensure the fire has been completely extinguished before leaving.

A Category 2 open burn is defined as one or more burn piles with fuel not exceeding two metres in height and three metres in width or the burning of stubble or grass over and area not exceeding 0.2 hectares.

BCWS said examples of a category two open burn include burning leave piles, burning slash to clear land or clearing a small field.

More information on burning categories and spring burns are available online.