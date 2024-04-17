Police tight-lipped following five-day presence at North Kamloops home

Photo: Castanet

Police are keeping tight-lipped as to the reason for a multi-day presence at a home along Tranquille Road that involved the Kamloops RCMP detachment's serious crimes unit.

Mounties attended 1315 Tranquille Rd., which sits in the corner of Barrie Drive, last Friday.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police were awaiting approval of a search warrant when they arrived on scene. Investigators were reportedly still at the home as of Monday, but had cleared the scene as of Tuesday.

Asked whether the investigation involved a homicide or sudden death, Evelyn told Castanet police are “not in a position to disclose details” regarding the nature of the investigation in order to protect its integrity.

Evelyn also did not respond to queries about whether police made any arrests or seized any items at the scene.

The Kamloops RCMP’s general investigations support team, serious crimes unit and forensic identification service were among those that were on scene, Evelyn said.