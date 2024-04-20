TRU community radio station to hold Record Fair at Sahali mall next month

Photo: Contributed

Thompson Rivers University’s volunteer-run campus radio station is holding one of its biggest fundraisers next month.

CFBX bills itself as a volunteer run station that broadcasts non-commercial music from classical, jazz, metal and hip-hop as well as news and information not heard on commercial radio.

Its annual Record Fair will take place May 26 at Sahali Centre Mall and will feature music on vinyl, CD and tape, as well as stereo equipment, music memorabilia and instruments.

“Everything associated with music can be found at the fair,” CFBX said.

Admission to the fair is $2. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.

Vendor tables are $25 each. CFBX said more information and agreement forms are available by emailing [email protected].

The volunteer radio station says it is currently accepting donations of used music at the station’s offices, located at House 8 on TRU’s campus behind the Campus Activity Centre.