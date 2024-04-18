Kamloops Mounties await potentially 'significant' new evidence in Bagabuyo murder probe

Photo: Castanet Investigators outside a home on a Dufferin cul de sac in March of 2022 after the body of Mohd Abdullah was discovered inside a rental van.

Police are about to get their hands on new evidence “that may be fairly significant” in a high-profile Kamloops murder investigation, including cellphone records and banking records.

That’s what a B.C. Supreme Court judge was told Wednesday during a pre-trial hearing for 55-year-old Butch Bagabuyo, a Kamloops lawyer charged with first-degree murder in the death of Thompson Rivers University instructor Mohd Abdullah.

Abdullah, a computer sciences professor at TRU who also taught yoga and pilates in Kamloops, was reported missing on March 11, 2022. His body was found six days later inside a rental van parked on a cul de sac in Dufferin.

Bagabuyo’s 12-week jury trial, which was pushed back after he hired a new lawyer earlier this year, is now expected to get underway about a year from now, scheduled to begin on April 14, 2025.

The trial will take place in Vancouver following a successful change of venue application by Bagabuyo’s lawyer in December, the reasons for which are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Another publication ban covers the details of the allegations Bagabuyo is facing.

Crown waiting on new evidence

During a hearing Wednesday morning in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Crown prosecutor Sameena Nahal teased some potentially significant new evidence about to be turned over to police.

Because of Bagabuyo’s job as a lawyer, and the fact Mounties searched his office and home as part of their investigation into Abdullah’s death, a special monitor called a judicial referee was appointed to provide scrutiny while investigators combed through sensitive and privileged materials.

Some of the evidence that was in the hands of the monitor is set to be turned over to police at the end of April, and Nahal said it could prove to be important to the Crown's case.

“There is some additional disclosure coming, and I can also say that investigators have advised that a number of referee exhibits that are currently with the administrator are expected to be released to the police, with the police expecting to forward that to the Crown by the end of May,” she said.

“Certainly in that are some cellphone records and some banking records that may be fairly significant.”

Voir dires begin in October

Police have described the investigation into Abdullah's death, specifically referencing the issues created by Bagabuyo's line of work, as "unprecedented" in the city's history and very expensive.

Lawyers will return to court on July 3 for another case management conference, then a series of pre-trial hearings are slated to get underway in October. Evidence heard there will be covered by another publication ban.

Jury selection is expected to take place sometime in early April of next year.

Bagabuyo remains free on bail.