Seasons Health Therapies hosting eight-week yoga class for autistic children

Photo: Seasons Health Therapies

Children with autism between the ages of four and seven are being invited to join an eight-week yoga series in Kamloops.

Seasons Health Therapies says they will be hosting the yoga series in their pediatric gym space every Wednesday in May and June from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting May 8.

Each week, participants will be guided through a variety of activities, including yoga poses and games to enhance cross motor skills and mindfulness and breathing exercises for emotional regulation, calming the mind, focus and self-exploration.

According to Season Health Therapies, the series will include opportunities for sensory exploration, social interaction, teamwork, self-expression and reflection.

“This program aims to provide a fun and supportive environment to explore the numerous benefits of yoga,” the agency said in a statement.

Each sessions will be led a kinesiologist, yoga instructor and occupational therapist.

The cost to sign up for the series is $465 for all eight sessions.

Season Health Therapies said more information is available via email.