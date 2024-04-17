City of Kamloops warns of significant traffic impacts with Lansdowne project set to begin

Photo: Thinkstock

A major construction project on Lansdowne Street is set to begin — and the City of Kamloops is advising commuters the work will have a significant impact on traffic in the downtown core.

In a news release, the city said work crews will be installing a trunk sewer main underneath Lansdowne Street starting on April 28, from First Avenue to Seventh Avenue. The work will involve phased closures along Lansdowne from April to November as crews move eastward.

According to the city, the work is taking place to allow for this area of the sewer network to service a larger area. It noted the existing network has reached capacity in many areas, and won’t support density increases in the central business district.

“The sanitary pipe is the project’s primary driver, but the end result will also include a freshly paved road, pavement markings, trees, irrigation and concrete sidewalk repairs,” said Matt Kachel, City of Kamloops capital projects manager.

“It will look tidy and refreshed when we’re done, so we’re asking for cooperation and patience from residents and motorists as we work our way through this critical project.”

The first major phase of the project will happen from April to June, and will result in a closure of Lansdowne Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue.

The city said part of Lorne Street — from Uji Way to Lansdowne, near the CP Rail Bridge — will also be closed.

To accommodate traffic flow, Seymour Street will become a two-way street from Victoria Street West to Second Avenue.

First Avenue between Victoria Street and Seymour Street will be open to local traffic only.

The city said businesses along Lansdowne will remain open throughout the construction period.

Pedestrians will have access through the work zone, but possibly only on one side of the street at a time. More information on transit impacts can be found on the BC Transit website.

Residents can find more information about the Lansdowne sewer upgrade work on the City Centre Sanitary Upgrades Project webpage.