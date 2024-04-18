Drug trafficking investigation in Westsyde yields drugs, guns and cash, Kamloops Mounties say

Photo: RCMP Police say they seized these guns and drugs from a home in Westsyde on April 11.

Guns, drugs and cash were seized from a house in Westsyde last Thursday as the Kamloops RCMP's gang enforcement unit executed a search warrant.

The targeted enforcement unit (TEU) attended a residence in the 2700-block of Westsyde Road on April 11 as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

Inside the house police found one kilogram of suspected meth, 12 ounces of cocaine and 11 ounces of fentanyl.

An undisclosed amount of cash, as well as weapons including a carbine, two shotguns, a rifle and a Taser gun were also seized by police.

One person was arrested in the raid, but has since been released while police continue their investigation.

“Last week’s successful search warrant execution was part of the proactive and continuous work that our TEU continues to initiate, and complements other recent seizures the team has made in Kamloops as part of our efforts to target those engaged in drug trafficking and violent crime in our community,” RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a press release.

He said Mounties are looking forward to announcing future search warrants as they advance other drug trafficking investigations.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity can contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.