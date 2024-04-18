Kamloops councillor hopes new complex care beds will be housed in a purpose-built facility

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops city council is still waiting on details about where the 20 new complex care beds recently announced for Kamloops will be located, but the city has consistently asked the province for a purpose-built space to house people receiving such care.

B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions was in Kelowna on Monday to announce hundreds of new complex care beds across the province — including the 20 spots in Kamloops, and 20 in Kelowna.

In Kelowna, the units will be constructed on an empty lot on Pacific Avenue which was donated by the city, but the ministry said it doesn't yet know where the Kamloops beds will be located.

During Tuesday's safety and security committee meeting, Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she's been fielding a lot of questions about where the Kamloops beds will be located.

“What we have consistently asked for from this table is purpose built. Scattered site — it’s not the most effective model, we see the concerns from the community, we see where it's gone wrong in our community,” she said.

Kamloops currently has 20 complex care beds, which are split up between a number of homes in neighbourhoods around the city. Interior Health has told Castanet Kamloops they felt it was important to keep people in a home-like setting close to their supports, adding the health authority has committed to being good neighbours.

“We would prefer to have the beds over no beds for sure, but our expectation and our hope is that this is purpose built,” Neustaeter said.

“Our understanding is that's what it's supposed to be, but we are very thin and fuzzy on details as its stands that we can share about where those beds will be located.”

Importance of continued advocacy

Coun. Kelly Hall, chair of council’s safety and security select committee, said the recent provincial announcement about complex-care beds demonstrated how important it is to advocate on behalf of the community to higher levels of government.

Hall said he was happy to hear 20 additional complex-care beds will be coming to the city.

“I think it's important to give the recognition where recognition is due, and this goes back to previous council, who advocated loud and hard for complex care within this community,” Hall said.

“But it also brings to the attention of the general community the importance that we as council have in advocating with Victoria.”

He noted the committee alongside acting CAO Byron McCorkell met with ministry of mental health and addictions staff at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, “advocating loud and hard” for complex care.

Councillors and city staff attended UBCM’s housing summit to reinforce the need.

“That’s where we get results,” Hall said.

Hall said he believes it’s important for council to continue its advocacy work with respect to decriminalization, arguing without support for prevention, treatment and enforcement measures, the current program in place won’t work.

“As advocates, we’ve got to continue to do that because we know what works — and it's evident today with the additional 20 complex-care beds.”