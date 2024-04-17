Green Party names Sunderman candidate for Kamloops Centre riding

Photo: Contributed Randy Sunderman

The race for the Kamloops Centre riding took further shape Wednesday as the B.C. Green Party announced Randy Sunderman as its candidate ahead of the Oct. 19 provincial election.

The long-time Kamloops resident and president of the Kamloops Voters Society was announced as the party’s candidate in a social media post.

Sunderman most recently ran unsuccessfully for Kamloops city council in 2022, placing ninth just outside the eight elected council spots.

Sunderman has been involved in several local and provincial boards and committees, including the Aberdeen Neighbourhood Association, the Venture Kamloops Business Care program, and the BC Economic Development Association.

Sunderman joins a crowded group vying to be the MLA of the newly formed Kamloops Centre riding.

BC United has announced Kamloops-North Thompson incumbent Peter Milobar, while the Conservatives have named Dennis Giesbrecht as candidates. City councillor Bill Sarai, meanwhile, has said he will seek the NDP’s nomination.