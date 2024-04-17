Driver pleads guilty to serious charges stemming from 2019 drunk-driving crash that injured three

Photo: KTW file

A man has pleaded guilty to serious charges stemming from a drunk-driving crash on Westsyde Road five years ago that sent three people to hospital.

Jason Wesley Hurl, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court to two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Westsyde Road and McQueen Drive at about 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2019, for a report of a head-on crash.

At the time, police said a southbound Toyota Corolla crossed the centre line and struck a northbound Hyundai Elantra. One person in the Toyota and two in the Hyundai were taken to hospital.

Hurl had been slated to stand trial over two weeks next month, but those dates were cancelled with Wednesday’s guilty pleas.

Hurl will return to court for sentencing on June 13.