Kamloops Mounties locate missing man after body spotted in river from helicopter

Photo: Contributed

No foul play is suspected after Kamloops Mounties on Monday recovered the body of a 32-year-old man who was reported missing last year.

Kyle Ferg was reported missing to the Kamloops RCMP on Nov. 17 after his family hadn’t heard from him for more than a week. His cellphone was found on McArthur Island and he was last believed to have been in the Mission Flats area.

On Monday, police received word of a potential body in the river spotted after a helicopter flew over the area. Ferg was recovered from the river with the assistance of Kamloops Search and Rescue and his identity confirmed, police said in a release.

“The Kamloops RCMP detachment offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

“At this time, no criminality is suspected by police. The investigation will remain with the BC Coroners Service.”