BCNU president calls for security personnel at Merritt's Nicola Valley Hospital as nurses rally outside

Photo: Interior Health

UPDATE: 3:46 p.m.

The head of the BC Nurses Union says safety is a key issue facing staff at Merritt's Nicola Valley Hospital.

Nurses and members of the public rallied outside the facility Wednesday calling for a better recruitment and retention effort from Interior Health amidst numerous closures of the facility’s emergency room.

BCNU President Adriane Gear told Castanet Kamloops the safety of nurses is one of the major issues she’s heard from NVH nurses.

“There is not a provision of security services whatsoever,” Gear said.

She said that in ongoing conversations with IH there has seemed to be “significant reluctance to do anything about that.”

Gear said she has heard of issues of violence from patients, noting examples such as a chair being thrown and a window being broken.

She said there was also an incident last fall in which someone was stabbed on the hospital grounds, creating fear amongst staff the assailant would come looking for the victim.

“Here you're trying to provide the care to the patient, but you don't know if what happened is going to give a follow into the emergency room,” she said.

Gear said without security on site, Merritt hospital staff rely on issuing a code white, which involves additional staff attending and monitoring a situation. She said those calls have been ineffective, however, due to staffing shortages.

She said people experiencing mental health episodes at the hospital or under the influence of illicit drugs can be difficult for nurses to deal with, and it’s difficult to recruit and retain them when nurses feel unsafe.

“Unfortunately there are some behaviours that are very concerning associated with, sometimes, the patients and nurses are being left to manage that on their own while working short,” Gear said.

Gear said she’d like to see IH place security personnel at the hospital to alleviate concerns.

“Many facilities have hospital security, the province has rolled out a different model — relational security officers. I'd like to know why they don't have relational security officers here,” Gear said.

Gear said there is a provincewide nurse shortage and noted housing is a hurdle that impacts recruitment around B.C. She said there are 5,000 permanent nurse vacancies across the province and, in Merritt, 54 per cent of registered nurse jobs are presently unfilled.

“Merritt is extra challenging and concerning, because it does actually see quite a high volume of patients,” Gear said, adding that compounding the closure issue is that the next nearest ER is a 45 minute drive to Kamloops.

She described the provincial government’s provincial rural retention incentive that was recently extended to Merritt as a positive step, but just a start.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:03 a.m.

The BC Nurses Union is holding a rally outside the Nicola Valley Hospital on Wednesday, calling on Interior Health to do a better job attracting health care workers to Merritt.

Nurses and members of the public are expected to rally behind the hospital over the linch hour from noon to 1 p.m. to demand IH address systemic staffing challenges that have plagued the hospital for months, resulting in temporary closures of the emergency department.

The hospital's emergency room was closed 19 times in 2023, and has already been shuttered twice in 2024.



According to a press release from the nurses union, IH has repeatedly ignored their calls to develop an action plan to address recruitment and retention challenges at the Nicola Valley Hospital.



“The nurses in Merritt don’t feel heard,” BCNU president Adriane Gear said. “This is a vibrant, growing community and nurses want to ensure the people who live here have access to the health care they deserve. Interior Health must develop a plan to attract new nurses to the area and keep the nurses here from leaving.”



The rally will take place in the community garden located directly behind Nicola Valley Hospital. Drivers and pedestrians may experience disruptions from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.