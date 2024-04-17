Kamloops councillors recommend sending KFR medical response unit business case to province

Photo: Castanet

A business case for a dedicated, nimble Kamloops Fire Rescue medical response unit could be headed to the B.C. government in a bid to obtain provincial funding for the initiative.

Members of Kamloops council’s safety and security select committee voted unanimously Tuesday to send the business case, initially raised as part of the city’s supplemental budget process, to the appropriate ministry. The committee’s recommendation will go before council for final approval at a later date.

The $1 million supplemental budget ask was pitched as a way to respond to a rising number of medical calls without detaining or putting wear and tear on large firefighting apparatus.

It was ultimately turned down by council in March amid concerns the city was taking on costs related to healthcare — a matter which ultimately falls under provincial jurisdiction.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said Tuesday she thinks sending the business case to the province is the right step to take instead of asking local taxpayers to foot the bill.

“Provincial policy, provincial legislation is what's causing many of these outcomes, and it is inappropriate to respond in a full firetruck to these [medical] calls,” Neustaeter said.

“We, I think, can agree around this table, all of us, that we do have a moral obligation to respond to all calls when there are people in need. There's no life that is less valuable than another. But there are more appropriate ways to respond than others.”

The capital cost for the medical response unit — an SUV staffed with two responders — was estimated to be $126,000. The unit would have an $953,000 operating cost, including wages, PPE, training, fuel and vehicle maintenance.

Coun. Dale Bass agreed with the notion of asking the ministry for help, but said the provincial government will likely move slowly on the matter, if at all.

“Asking the province means they might get around to it sometime in the next year or so. In the meanwhile, we're going to have more than one person die every week, and we're also going to add more wear and tear to our fire engines. And we're just going to continue to stress out our firefighters — and that is the reality,” Bass said.

“It’s wonderful that we're all saying, ‘Hey province, come up with the money,’ but they may not. And meanwhile, people are still going to die.”

KFR Chief Ken Uzeloc said in the wake of the supplemental budget vote, response to medical calls continues status quo. Firefighters respond in large engines, and compassion fatigue remains a concern.

“What used to be a high degree of empathy is maybe waning a little bit, going to a lot of the same people and having to use Naloxone multiple times. So there is that impact, as well as adding to the mental health stress of firefighting in general. That is continuing as we proceed now,” Uzeloc said.

He noted KFR has met with BC Ambulance Service, discussing a possible opportunity for Kamloops fire halls to get some equipment and training materials supplied by BCAS.

Uzeloc told the committee that recently, Edmonton sent a bill to the Alberta government — to the tune of millions of dollars — to cover costs of equipment, supplies and the response based on the number of medical calls received. He said the Alberta government has also distributed about $3 million to a number of fire departments for responding to medical calls.

Coun. Kelly Hall said he was in favour of sending the business case to the province, noting other B.C. communities are having similar challenges.

“In order to get these programs forward, we need the help of the provincial government," he said.

The committee voted unanimously to recommend council send the business case to the provincial government.

If the letter is approved and sent, it will also include a note advising the government that a larger document, which will tally up all costs the city faces due to provincial downloading, is forthcoming.