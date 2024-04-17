Time served for Kamloops man who beat, dragged ex-girlfriend during violent assault

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops man who held his ex-girlfriend against her will, violently beating her and dragging her back inside her apartment when she tried to flee, has been ordered to spend two years in prison.

But because of how long he spent in jail awaiting trial, Thomas Falk’s sentence works out to one of time served. He was released following Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

Falk was convicted after trial on charges of assault causing bodily harm and unlawful confinement. He was acquitted on counts of uttering threats, assault by choking and sexual assault.

Court heard Falk was upset because he believed his ex, who Castanet is not identifying, was involved in a new relationship. He also accused her of stealing $2,000 from his nightstand.

The woman tried to flee half naked in the middle of the night on Aug. 25, 2022, but Falk caught her. He found her in the hallway of her Tranquille Road apartment building.

“The complainant was standing in the hallway at the elevator when the accused located her, threw her hard to the ground, grabbed her ankles and dragged her back to the apartment,” B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori said in his decision.

“Once in the foyer, the complainant was on the floor face up when the accused struck the complainant four times in the face with an open palm, but using significant force.”

The woman was left bloodied, bleeding from her right eye and her lip, which was punctured by one of her teeth.

She also had bruising around her neck, which Falk said was from her head snapping back when she hit the ground. The woman claimed she was choked by Falk, but Hori said he was left with reasonable doubt as to whether that occurred.

Falk was arrested and held in jail until December of 2022. He stayed out of trouble until another run in with the same complainant on March 29, 2023.

In that case, Falk and the woman shared a couple of drinks before becoming involved in an altercation. Falk was bound by bail conditions that prohibited him from having any contact with her.

After drinking, Falk followed the woman to her friend’s house, kicked in the door and stole her keys and cellphone. He pleaded guilty to one count each of being unlawfully in a dwelling house and breach.

Falk was in jail from August until December of 2022, and from March 29, 2023, until Tuesday — giving him 740 days worth of credit.

Falk was sentenced to 18 months for the apartment assault, plus a further six months for the incident last year. He was also ordered to spend the next 12 months on probation and to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.