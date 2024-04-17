New owner of North Shore drop-in centre intends to keep building, no plans for redevelopment

Photo: Contributed File photo

The new owner of the building which houses a controversial drop-in centre on Tranquille Road says he has no current plans to redevelop the site beyond its existing footprint.

Local real estate agent Brendan Shaw has entered into a contract of sale for 405 Tranquille Rd. that’s expected to be completed within months.

Shaw intends to covert the building, which currently houses The Loop, a drop-in centre for the homeless, into commercial space. The Loop has been given 20 days to vacate the premises.

“I'd like to keep that building,” Shaw said. “Taking a look at that site, it is a small lot — I think it's only 6,000 square feet. I don't think there's much of a higher-end, better use than what it currently is as a commercial retail office type building.”

Plans could change in the future, however, and something new could be built on the site “in the years to come,” depending on changes to bylaws and zoning requirements, Shaw said.

According to Shaw, the property will need a lot of clean up, repairs and renovation work to create a space that will work for businesses. He said he may end up using the space as a North Shore office for his real estate company, but has not made a final decision on that yet.

“It’s a great, central location in the heart of the Tranquille Market Corridor,” Shaw said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the next block over, the City of Kamloops is in the process of tearing down the former Northbridge Hotel in the 300-block of Tranquille Road, which it purchased the former hotel property along with the adjacent site at 346 Campbell Ave. for $7.1 million in October 2021.

Council authorized the demolition of the hotel building in December 2022 with the intent of making the property more attractive to prospective developers.