TRU announces five recipients of honorary degrees for spring convocation

Photo: TRU/Contributed (L-R): Dr. Muriel Sasakamoose, Kevin Loring, Dr. Garry Gottfriedson, Kye7e Cecilia Dick DeRose and Dr. Bruce Damer.

Thompson Rivers University says it will be bestowing honorary degrees to five recipients at this year’s spring convocation.

In a news release, TRU said an honorary degree is the highest form of recognition it can offer. Honorary degrees are awarded for demonstrating excellence in fields including public affairs, the sciences, arts, humanities, business, law and philanthropy.

This year’s recipients include Dr. Muriel Sasakamoose, Kevin Loring, Dr. Garry Gottfriedson, Kye7e Cecilia Dick DeRose and Dr. Bruce Damer.

Sasakamoose is a member of Tk’emlups te Secwepemc, and is described as a “trailblazer in Indigenous rights and restorative justice.” In its statement, TRU said Sasakamoose co-founded the BC Native Women’s Association, was the first Indigenous person to sit on the BC Parole Board, is a founding elder of the Cnukwenten First Nations Court in Kamloops, and sits on the Aboriginal Community Justice Council.

Loring is a playwright, actor and director from Nlaka’pamux First Nation. As a playwright, he is known for the award-winning Where the Blood Mixes. He is an artistic director of Savage Society of B.C., and the inaugural artistic director of Indigenous Theatre at the National Arts Centre. He won the Hntashyn Foundation’s REVEAL Indigenous Arts Award in 2017.

TRU said Gottfriedson is an accomplished poet, author and academic from Tk’emlups te Secwepemc. He has worked in education for over 50 years, including 37 years at TRU as a teacher, advisor, researcher and administrator. Gottfriedson has published thirteen books and was inducted into the International Library of Poetry Hall of Fame in 1997.

DeRose is a nationally recognized Indigenous knowledge keeper, serving as a Secwepemctsín teacher, advisor and contributor to language programs. According to TRU, she has had a large impact on the healing of Secwépemc communities. She received the Indspire Award for Culture, Heritage and Spirituality in 2018.

Damer is a multidisciplinary scientist, designer and author. TRU said he is a world-renowned astrobiologist at the University of California Santa Cruz. He has provided spacecraft simulation and design to NASA and is a widely published author and serves as co-founder and president of the centre for MINDS and chief scientist of the BIOTA Institute.

The honorary degrees will be awarded during the university’s convocation ceremonies at the Tournament Capital Centre from June 4 to 10.