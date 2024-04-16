Controversial North Kamloops drop-in centre for homeless faces eviction after sale of building

Photo: Castanet File photo

The operator of North Kamloops a drop-in centre for the homeless says he plans to fight an eviction following the sale of the building.

The Loop’s Glenn Hilke said he received a termination of lease notice from a lawyer representing his soon-to-be former landlord, and plans to fight the eviction in court.

Local real estate agent Brendan Shaw has purchased the building at 405 Traquille Rd. with plans to convert it back into retail space — possibly as an office for his company.

Shaw said the transfer of sale will be completed over the next “few months.”

In a press release, Shaw said he and the seller have served the tenant with a notice of termination and a notice to quit, giving The Loop 20 days to vacate the premises.

Shaw said the eviction decision was made due to ongoing nuisance problems, calls and fines associated with The Loop, and putting an end to those was one of the main reasons he decided to buy the building.

“My understanding is that Glenn was given multiple chances to clean up that space, and ultimately he has chosen not to do so for whatever reason, so, with that, it's just one of those,” Shaw said of his decision not to keep The Loop as a tenant.

Access Hub intended to shoulder long-term needs

Hilke said he learned of the sale on Monday and intends to file a legal response to the notice.

“Why wouldn’t we [fight this]? Especially if we’re being pushed out and the impact that that's going to have on the community as a whole,” Hilke said.

Hilke said The Loop keeps homeless individuals from loitering around other homes and businesses in the area, and the facility is the only one of its kind for the homeless population on the North Shore.

He said a quick departure of the social services The Loop delivers to homeless individuals on a daily basis “will create a new level of chaos on the North Shore in terms of people being even more desperate than they are right now.”

Asked about displacing the services The Loop provides, Shaw said he gave a lot of thought to the potential gap.

He said the decision to evict came after consulting local social agencies, the City of Kamloops and the North Shore Business Improvement Association to ensure those people being serviced by The Loop will have access to others in the short term.

Over the long-term, Shaw noted the city’s intended Access Hub for the homeless population in North Kamloops to be established in partnership with social agencies and NSBIA as being able to fill the gap.

“I do believe in their vision,” Shaw said, adding he feels the model will provide greater capacity and more collaboration than The Loop in serving the marginalized population.

In a statement, the NSBIA said the Access Hub is to be implemented with a number of principles in mind — that it operate 24/7, be contained, provide supervised drug consumption, be located away from primary commercial corridors, be operated by reputable groups, have effective community interface management, 24/7 security and is maintained consistently.

Deal has been in the works for a while

Shaw told Castanet he had been in touch with the owner of the building for a couple of years and she approached him with the idea of buying it a number of months ago.

He also said he chose not to disrupt The Loop during winter.

While he said he plans to fight the eviction, Hilke said he is also open to talking to “all interested parties” about hosting The Loop at another location.

“We are very happy to talk to all interested parties about how the chaos does not have to occur, how transitions can be made,” Hilke said. “I know that Mr. Shaw has no interest to have us as a tenant, but to deny the services that we've been delivering for years are not essential and necessary on the North Shore is to participate in deepening the crisis and chaos that we have in the city.”

Shaw said he left a message for Hilke to call him back and is open to having a conversation with him regarding alternatives.

The Loop is located on a highly visible corner of Tranquille Road and serves the city’s homeless population as a place for meals, shelter and storage. The facility also provides washroom access, and its volunteers also provide transportation.

In 2021, it was deemed a nuisance property under the city’s good neighbour bylaw following complaints and reports to the RCMP and private security. It was shuttered temporarily that summer following a violent altercation.

Hilke told Castanet complaints have continued to be made to the city ever since.

The Loop is a volunteer-run facility managed by the Lived Experience Community Life and Peer Skills Program.