City of Kamloops reveals plans for public art piece to honour Capt. Jenn Casey, deadly Snowbird crash

Photo: City of Kamloops Artist Sarah Holliday said the maple leaves in the piece are meant to represent the "collective grief" felt after the crash, and the branches represent Canadians joining together to lift up Casey's memory. The three supporting columns represent Kamloops, Casey's hometown of Halifax and the Canadian Armed Forces — the communities most impacted by the incident.

The City of Kamloops has unveiled plans for a public art piece slated to rise near Fulton Field to mark 2020’s deadly Snowbird crash in Brocklehurst.

Capt. Jenn Casey was killed when the Snowbird jet she was in crashed following a bird strike shortly after takeoff on May 17, 2020.

Casey and her pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, ejected, landing on a property on Schriener Street. MacDougall landed on the roof of the home and survived, while Casey died after striking a tree.

The Snowbirds stopped in Kamloops as part of a cross-country tour called Operation Inspiration, which was aimed at bringing joy to homebound Canadians in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was spearheaded by Casey.

A year after the crash, the City of Kamloops unveiled plans for a new memorial park in Casey’s honour.

Plans for the park’s public art installation were made public on Tuesday. The artist behind the piece said it is intended to “carry on [Casey’s] encouraging mission.”

“The installation features clean-cut lines, angles, and a modern look, making it consistent with the formal lines of the future Fulton Park design,” Sarah Holliday said in a news release.

“The shape and sideways lean of the plane resemble a Snowbird high in the sky performing aeronautical maneuvers, which is meant to celebrate the relationship and history between the Kamloops Airport and the Royal Canadian Air Force.”

Holliday said the maple leaves in the piece are meant to represent the “collective grief” felt after the crash, and the branches represent Canadians joining together to lift up Casey’s memory. The three supporting columns represent Kamloops, Casey’s hometown of Halifax and the Canadian Armed Forces — the three communities most impacted by the incident.

Fulton Field Park has been in the works since 2012, the city said, but it was reimagined following Casey’s death.

The park is under construction along Tranquille Road near Kamloops Airport. It is expected to be complete later this year.