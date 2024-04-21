Vessy Mochikas leaves SD73 after 28 years to become Gold Trail School District superintendent

Photo: Castanet Vessy Mochikas will take over as the superintendent of schools for the Gold Trail School District later this month.

After spending 28 years in the Kamloops-Thompson school district, assistant superintendent of inclusive education Vessy Mochikas will be leaving to take over as superintendent of the Gold Trail district.

Assuming the role at the end of April, Mochikas said she threw her name in the hat after doing some research on the area.

“I spent five years as a teacher starting my career in Barriere and I spent five years as a principal in Logan lake and rural communities with strong ties to Indigenous or First Nations appeals to me,” she said.

“For me, it was another opportunity to see more beautiful parts in the area I live in and get to connect with new people.”

According to Mochikas, SD74 is 1,100 students in size — roughly the same size as a single SD73 high school — 65 per cent of which have Indigenous ancestry.

The district encompasses five municipalities — Ashcroft, Cache Creek and Lillooet among them — and includes students from 21 nations.

Going into the new role, Mochikas said she wants to connect with students and staff to determine what’s working and what needs improving.

“Really get to know them personally and just provide a space for what they think is going well, and maybe some things that would make the district even better,” she said.

“My focus will be how do I determine what's needed for the adults through the system so they can better support the students not just to do well academically, but also socially, emotionally, mentally.”

She said she’s hoping to familiarize herself with the SD74’s board governance model and structures to support its strategic plan.

“I know lots of good work is being done and I just want to keep improving outcomes for kids,” she said.

Mochikas said highlights from her time in the Kamloops-Thompson school district include the staff, community partners and students she worked with, the teamwork in supporting people impacted by floods and wildfires and the Aboriginal Education Council.

“I’ve learned a great deal over the last number of years and the Aboriginal Education Council has allowed me to ask questions and grow along my own path of truth and reconciliation,” she said.

In a news release, SD74 said Mochikas has served as a principal in elementary, middle and secondary schools as has previously held the title of Director of Elementary Education and Learning Services.

Mochikas said she’s now excited to begin the next chapter of her career and is looking forward to mentorship from the current interim SD74 Supt. Bev Young.

"I leave here with only positive thoughts for everyone and everything in the district,” Mochikas said.

“I look forward to building new connections and seeing more beautiful places in Gold Trail.”