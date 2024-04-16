Thief targeting bananas at Kamloops store makes off with expensive grocery scanner

Photo: RCMP

Police say a banana box stolen from a grocery store contained more than just fruit, and now an expensive produce scanner is missing in action.

Kamloops RCMP said an employee of the store on Summit Drive reported leaving the produce scanner inside a banana box in a store aisle on March 14 around 12:15 p.m. When the employee returned, the box was missing.

According to the report made to police, a review of the security video showed a woman in a bright orange shirt take the box and leave the store.

“Investigators are releasing an image of the woman to the public in hopes that she, or someone who knows her, will contact police so they can further discuss the removal of the box and where the scanner went,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

The woman is described as caucasian with brown or dirty blond hair in braided pigtails and wearing a red or orange shirt.

The stolen produce scanner is described as being a Zebra model and is a black device with buttons and a handle grip mid-way down the back.

Anyone with information that may help identify the woman or is related to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.