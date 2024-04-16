City of Kamloops hopes for round-the-clock CSO coverage by July

Photo: KTW file

A City of Kamloops manager says the city hopes to have its community services officers working around the clock by July.

Will Beatty, the city’s community services manager, told council’s safety and security committee Tuesday that meetings with union membership about scheduling will be taking place soon.

“Currently, what we’re doing is we’re working on a schedule with the union and its membership to get to previous council’s priority to be at a 24-hour service,” Beatty said.

“These meetings with the membership are happening in the next couple of weeks. We’re hoping to have CSOs on the road 24 hours in a 12-hour rotation by the beginning of July.”

In March 2021, former council approved a recommendation to expand the community services division's coverage to a 24/7 operational model. At the time, staff said expanding from 16-hour coverage to 24-hour coverage would provide safety and security benefits, especially for downtown and the Tranquille corridor.

Beatty said the delay in moving to 24/7 coverage was due to a combination of things, but the city was trying to respect the hours of work discussion before arbitration and mediation was set.

In early April, it was announced that the City of Kamloops and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 900 had reached an agreement regarding arbitration, which was spurred when former bylaw officers’ jobs were restructured in 2020 to the CSO model.

Conversations around scheduling details for the 24/7 model are ongoing.

Beatty said the division trialed some night shifts in eight-hour periods, but this was stopped due to staffing capacity issues. He noted union membership has indicated it would prefer 12-hour shifts to 8-hour shifts.

“We have a requirement to hit a 24 hour service model. I don't care how we get there at the end of the day, if it's a 12-hour shift, or the 8-hour shifts — whatever works well for a good work-life balance for officers understanding the compassion fatigue, and everything that they're dealing with in the community,” Beatty said.

“I want them to be part of building this schedule out.”