Stills Co. abandons downtown Kamloops distillery plans, will use space to expand patio

Stills Co. is dropping its distillery plans to focus on the restaurant.

The restaurant, 501 Lansdowne St., opened last summer. At the time, staff said they were still working on figuring out the distillery process, but have now abandoned the distillery altogether.

Bryan Pilbeam, chief operating officer for Invictus properties, which owns The Hive and Stills Co., said the original concept was never designed to be in its current location — and the planned distillery was too big and too heavy for the building.

“It's more of an overall concept that we were looking to do to create a distillery, then we started through the iterative process of it all,” he said.

“We added a restaurant, indoor tasting lounge and it was really thought through to be in a bunch of different locations around Kamloops at different times.”

Realizing the location wasn’t suitable for both the distillery and the lounge, Pilbeam said the decision was made to proceed with the lounge and restaurant and drop plans for the distillery.

He said the space that would have housed the distillery is now being turned into an extension of the restaurant’s current patio space.

“It's a startup pivot, which is pretty common,” Pilbeam said.

Pilbeam said a number of factors went into the decision — the space was too small, the equipment was too heavy and things like ventilation had not been considered prior to contruction.

“This was a two-year process, we went through a bunch of different things of how we wanted it to be,” he said.

“It just didn't fit in the space, it was too small, too heavy, wouldn't give us enough room in the rest of the restaurant to offer the lounge that we wanted for the public.”

Pilbeam said it was hard to know whether the business would be impacted by the change in plans, but said the reception from the local market has been “overwhelmingly positive."

“There may be a few people that are hardcore, looking for a local distillery to try,” he said.

“But we think that people are really excited and appreciative of what we're doing right now as well.”