Tourism Kamloops offering free ice cream in celebration of National Tourism Week

Photo: Tourism Kamloops/Candace Hansma

In Celebration of National Tourism Week, Tourism Kamloops says it will be offering free ice cream to locals as it works to bolster the region's tourism industry.

In a news release, Tourism Kamloops said free ice cream will be offered during its Kone for Kamloops event on Tuesday.

“All you need to do is proudly show off your 'Loops Explorer Pass at any participating ice cream shops in Kamloops between 4:00 pm and 9:00 pm on April 16th,” Tourism Kamloops said.

Participating locations include Scoopz, the Frozen Paddle and the Ice Cream Social.

A roundtable event featuring tourism industry partners will be hosted by Tourism Kamloops’ Destination Development team on April 18. They say the event will focus on opportunities to enhance tourism offerings.

“We're committed to gaining insights into potential needs for modernizing attractions, developments, and experiences,” the release said.

According to Tourism Kamloops, the tourism industry contributed $7.2 billion to BC’s GDP in 2022.

It says tourism had a $522 million impact on the Kamloops economy in 2022, and brought in $310 million from direct visitor spending.