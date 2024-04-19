Kamloops boxer looking to make professional debut after big win in Calgary

Photo: Contributed Erik Zienowicz (left) competing in Calgary during the Canada Cup.

A born-and-raised Kamloops boxer says he’s working toward making a professional debut, but a recent gold medal win in a nation-wide competition means he now has a target on his back.

Erik “Doomsday” Zienowicz told Castanet Kamloops he took home a gold medal during the Canada Cup’s open ELITE competition in Calgary last month.

Zienowicz said the win means other young boxers looking to make a name for themselves will want to meet him in the ring.

“Winning gold doesn't necessarily secure me a spot in any further competitions. It's mostly just the recognition I get from it,” he said.

“There's gonna be multiple people in the cruiserweight division now who know that's where I stand and they're definitely going to want to take that ranking from me.”

The win comes off the back of a semi-final defeat at the Canada Boxing Olympic Qualifier to two-time Canadian heavyweight champion Bryan Colwell last December.

Zienowicz said he moved up from cruiserweight to heavyweight to attend the Olympic qualifiers, but was able to shed six kilograms to drop back down to cruiserweight for the Canada Cup.

“Winning this tournament, winning gold, and well it gives me the ranking of No. 1 cruiserweight fighter in the country,” Zienowicz said.

While the Olympics don’t have a cruiserweight division, he said he believes if the time ever came he may be one of the first fighters Team Canada would look towards representing them.

Zienowicz said he plans to continue to compete in tournaments and build his record.

“When I feel satisfied that I've done enough to the amateur level here, I am looking to make a pro debut,” he said.

He said his amateur record is 21-6.

Zienowicz currently resides in Calgary, after having trained in Kamloops with former Kamloops Boxing Academy owner Ken Huber.