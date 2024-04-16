No word yet on where recently announced Kamloops complex care beds will go, or when

Photo: Interior Health Dignitaries gathered Monday in Kelowna for the announcement of 240 new complex care beds in B.C. — including 20 apiece for Kamloops and Kelowna.

Twenty new complex-care beds are in the works for Kamloops, according to Interior Health, but it’s too early to say where they might be or when they might come online.

Jennifer Whiteside, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions, was in Kelowna on Monday to announce 240 new complex-care beds across the province — including 20 apiece in Kamloops and Kelowna.

“Complex care housing provides the highest level of support for people who are facing a mix of complex and overlapping challenges,” said Whiteside.

“It helps people who are living with particularly difficult mental health issues including addiction and other health concerns that complicate their everyday life. They may be living with brain injuries, they may have mobility issues.”

In Kelowna, the units will be built on an empty lot on Pacific Avenue, the site of Monday’s announcement and news conference. The $4-million lot was donated by the City of Kelowna.

The ministry said it’s not yet known where the Kamloops beds will be located.

"The province is working with partners, including municipalities, to bring these services online as quickly as possible,” the ministry said in a statement provided to Castanet.

"More information on target completion dates and on location of these services will be provided throughout the lifecycles of these projects.”

The ministry said the new units are part of the province’s 10-year action plan aimed at increasing B.C.’s housing supply.

"We understand the urgency in building a system of care for people and we are working as quickly as we can with health authorities and community partners to implement complex-care housing where it is most needed,” the ministry statement said.

Kamloops is already home to 20 complex care beds.