Build Kamloops working groups recommend considering housing, medical services as part of multi-use facilities

Photo: Michael Potestio

Working groups conceptualizing the recreation facilities eyed as part of the city’s Build Kamloops program say the buildings should be multi-use — with things like housing, healthcare and daycare services considered for inclusion in each facility.

The ambitious program seeks to make headway on priorities laid out in the city’s 2019 recreation master plan, including a performing arts centre, an aquatics centre, a consolidated curling centre, ice sheets and an indoor dry floor and field facility.

In a Build Kamloops council committee meeting Monday, Kristen Rodrigue, the city’s communications manager, said working group members have discussed facility-specific information, but some common themes have emerged for all buildings to be constructed as part of the program.

“The primary one by far is multi use. We cannot build any facility that is simply a single-use facility, that is just beyond where we are in terms of community development,” Rodrigue said.

“These all need to be community-oriented facilities that meet the needs of more than just the user group that might use it.”

Rodrigue said the working groups believe all facilities should be physically and financially accessible to all community members, suitable for people of any age, and should involve partnerships with community groups.

She said resident feedback on the city’s Let’s Talk page for Build Kamloops echoed these themes, noting one thing that was “loud and clear” is the desire for connection.

“Some of that is connection with other facilities, it’s active transportation and things like that, but a lot of it is social connection — ‘We need this facility because this is where I go with my friends. This is where I find community,’” Rodrigue said.

Accommodations, amenities to be considered

Jen Fretz, City of Kamloops civic operations director, told the committee the concept development working group had further come up with a list of “must-haves” to be considered for inclusion at each facility.

This includes accommodations — both housing and hotels — along with spaces for medical services, child play and daycare services, fitness centres, rentable community areas, and offices for user groups and city staff.

“We know there are lots of other things we will be considering, but at a very minimum, these would be considered — and not necessarily included, but for sure discussed — in each of the facilities,” Fretz said.

She noted the city wouldn’t be providing medical services itself, but would be providing space for doctors and other healthcare professionals to operate their practices.

Rodrigue said comments left on the Let’s Talk page for Build Kamloops — which is currently focused on capturing residents’ vision for a future Kamloops — indicate healthcare is top of mind.

“That is looking at the broader picture of what we want Kamloops to be. How we take that here is, when we're developing concepts, maybe we're developing concepts that might have space for physio, or space for family doctors in one of these facilities,” she said.

“We can look at how we can integrate some of these needs into these facilities. It's all about that multi use.”