New dates set for dangerous offender hearing of man who killed, dismembered friend in 2015

After a series of delays, a killer facing the possibility of an indefinite prison sentence now knows when he will return to court to find out whether he will be labelled a dangerous offender.

Nathaniel David Jessup, 36, was convicted in 2022 of manslaughter and offering an indignity to human remains in a case referred to by the judge as “macabre” and “beyond the pale.”

Jessup was homeless in the summer of 2015 when he attacked Katherine McAdam, his friend. He killed her on Aug. 15, 2015, inside the basement suite she rented on Cedar Street in Creston.

McAdam’s dismembered remains were located 12 days later by police on an acreage outside Creston.

Following his conviction, prosecutors applied to have Jessup deemed a dangerous offender — a label saved for Canada’s most serious and violent criminals. Dangerous offenders are locked up indefinitely unless a judge is convicted a lesser sentence would adequately protect the public.

Jessup’s three-week dangerous offender hearing was supposed to have begun in October at the Kamloops Law Courts. It was pushed to January due to the availability of a witness, then scrubbed again after Jessup fired his lawyer.

He has now hired a new lawyer, John Gustafson, and new dates have been set for his dangerous offender hearing — two weeks in late September and another one in November.

Jessup was acquitted following a previous murder trial in 2019. He was charged with second-degree murder in the 2014 death of Dylan Levi Judd, his cellmate at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

In that case, a judge ruled there was not enough evidence to prove Judd did not take his own life — as police initially believed.

Jessup was arrested in the Lower Mainland weeks after McAdam’s death and he has been in custody since. During that time, he has served a 3.5-year sentence following a series of choking incidents involving children.

He is due back in court for the start of his dangerous offender hearing on Sept. 16. He remains in custody.