Suspect arrested, charges possible after stranger attack in Aberdeen: Kamloops RCMP

Photo: Glacier Media

Police say they expect to recommend assault charges against a Kamloops man after two people were attacked at random while walking in Aberdeen over the weekend.

According to police, officers were called to the 2100-block of Van Horne Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an assault.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the complainants told Mounties they were walking by a school when they were assaulted by an unknown man.

A suspect was located and arrested.

Evelyn said the suspect was released with conditions and a court date.

“Charge recommendations are anticipated as part of the assessment process,” she said.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.