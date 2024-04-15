Bail granted to Kamloops woman charged in three separate high-speed chases

Photo: @DGTLphoto/Twitter The aftermath of a police pursuit on Jan. 12, 2024, on the Tk'emlups reserve.

A Kamloops woman accused of leading police on three separate high-speed chases, including one in which an RCMP cruiser was rammed, has again been released on bail.

Shaina Juarez, 23, is facing charges stemming from three separate incidents — one in September, another in December and a third in January.

Juarez is accused of fleeing from Mounties at a high rate of speed on Sept. 3, 2023, driving a stolen SUV. Court heard Juarez is accused of driving dangerously into oncoming lanes during that pursuit.

She is also accused of leading police on similar pursuits on Dec. 31 and Jan. 12. The Jan. 12 incident saw a police vehicle rammed, Mounties said at the time.

Juarez is facing nine charges, including counts of dangerous driving, flight from police and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

She was granted bail following a hearing last week in Kamloops provincial court and is due back in court on May 9.