Kamloops Airport says Q1 passenger numbers show continued post-pandemic recovery

Photo: KTW file photo.

The number of passengers travelling through Fulton Field continues to climb, according to the latest data from Kamloops Airport.

In a news release, airport officials reported 89,588 travellers in the first three months of 2024 — nearly 11 per cent more than the first quarter of last year.

“Passenger numbers for the first quarter of 2024 reflect the continued recovery of the passenger traffic to pre-pandemic levels,” the statement said.

“During the first quarter, there were significant increases in both inbound traffic to Sun Peaks and outbound travellers to sun destinations.”

According to the airport, there were about 10 per cent more travellers in January 2024 when compared to the same month in 2023. February saw about a 17 per cent passenger increase, and there was a six per cent increase in March.

Airport officials said passenger traffic is sitting at 86.2 per cent of pre-COVID record levels, with Pacific Coastal, WestJet and Air Canada maintaining flight schedules to meet passenger demand for the summer travel season.