Kamloops Community Band to play newest work of local composer during spring show

Photo: Jake Dogterom

A resident composer will debut his newest composition during the Kamloops Community Band’s annual spring celebration.

In a news release, the Kamloops Community Band said audiences are invited to attend its annual celebration of springtime, titled “Music In Bloom.”

The KCB said the latest composition from composer Ryan Noakes will be performed during the event.

“This exciting new work is a beautiful ode to spring, offering a unique and memorable experience for all in attendance,” the KCB said.

The performance will take place May 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kamloops Full Gospel Tabernacle.

Tickets are available online.