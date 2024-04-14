TRU WolfPack cheer team ends season with dual wins at Championship

Photo: TRU WolfPack

The Thompson Rivers University WolfPack cheerleading team has marked the end of the 2023-24 season with a pair of first-place finishes.

In a news release, the WolfPack said the cheer team claimed first place in the University Gameday and University Premier Small Co-ed categories at the Sea to Sky Championships.

The ‘Pack scored 72.4250 for the premier, beating out the UBC Thunderbirds’ score of 66.3500 on their way to claiming the title.

"Premier showcased strength in tumbling and technical execution across the board," said WolfPack head coach Meaghan Blakely.

"This, alongside executing a perfect routine with zero deductions on Sunday made for a great weekend."

The WolfPack’s gameday squad scored 72.2084. Blakely said the first-place finish wrapped up a nearly flawless season.

"Gameday had a storybook end to their season," she said.

“The team hit zero both days, putting the finishing touches on an entire season of executing their routine perfectly with zero deductions all year."

This year’s team featured just 10 veterans among 21 rookies. The WolfPack said the team remained competitive throughout the season, including by participating in the first-ever Canadian Collegiate Cheer Championships in February.

"This has shown a remarkable start to a new chapter for the program, and has set the foundation for a competitive season ahead for the team," said Blakely.