Plenty of sun, rising temperatures expected over coming week in Kamloops region

Madison Reeve

Temperatures are expected to increase over the coming week as sunny skies replace overcast, damp conditions early on, according to Environment Canada.

Skies Monday morning will be mainly sunny before becoming increasingly cloudy by the afternoon. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the late afternoon and a daytime high of 12 C is predicted. Monday night will see cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of rain showers of flurries with a low of 3 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 14 C. A 30 per cent chance of showers is predicted. Cloudy periods and a 30 per cent chance of showers is expected with a low of 3 C.

Sunny skies and a high of 12 C are expected Wednesday throughout the day. Skies will clear by the evening as temperatures dip to 0 C overnight.

Thursday will see more sun as temperatures peak at 14 C during the day. Skies will remain clear throughout the night as temperatures drop to a low of 2 C.

A daytime high of 18 C is expected on Friday as skies remain sunny. Cloudy periods are predicted overnight and temperatures reach a low of 4 C.

A mix of sun and cloud and highs around 19 C are expected over the weekend.