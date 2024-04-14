Inflation, interest rate impacting home renovation industry, but housing market strength helps, homeshow manager says

The 25th annual Kamloops Spring Homeshow is expected to draw thousands of people over two days on McArthur Island this weekend.

Show manager Jim Rice said there were 15 more vendors at this year’s show for a total of 170.

“Post-COVID is a good thing. We're back,” Rice said.

Rice said he’s heard of shortening customer waitlists in the wake of the COVID-19 home renovation boom, which he attributes to high inflation and interest rates following the pandemic.

“People are being a little bit more cautious, but they're still investing in their homes,” Rice said.

Director of operations for Nu-Vue Exteriors operations director Ryan Niessen said his siding and decking business has been a bit slow to start 2024.

“It is interesting. Each year we see kind of different trends this year has started out a little bit slower compared to the previous three years with residential renovations. So I can't say for sure what's causing that, but there has been some talk about interest rates [and] inflation,” Niessen said.

Niessen said while he’s noticed a levelling off in the home renovation industry following the COVID-19 demand, he’s actually doing a bit more work than during the pandemic, when Nu-Vue experienced shortages in manpower and materials.

Rice noted that during COVID-19 no one travelled, and instead turned to investing in their homes — creating a hot renovation market.

“And that's kind of waned down a bit, but now you have a housing market that is still on fire for people to try to buy homes. There's not a lot of people that are selling homes, the listings are down, and so it affects that part of the business. So people, again, are looking internally and they're fixing their homes, so I still think the market is buoyant,” Rice said.

At this year’s HomeShow organizers projected a crowd of 6,000 people on the first day alone, and more visitors than last year are expected to attend during the event.

“We expect to be busy,” Rice said.