Kamloops Farmers' Market will open next weekend with first market of season

The Kamloops Farmers’ Market outdoor market gets underway next weekend, kicking off its 47th season with an Earth Day and peace walk event.

Social justice and the environment groups will be attending and hosting an event at market’s opening on April 20. The market opens at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m. on St. Paul Street between Second and Third avenues.

Peace walk activities will begin at 10 a.m. in the former Stuart Wood schoolyard off St. Paul Street.

The Saturday market runs every week, rain or shine, until Oct. 26, while the midweek markets, held on Wednesdays, start up May 1 in the 400-block of Victoria Street from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Vendor interest has been strong for the outdoor market this year, with many returning vendors and several new ones as well, according to a press release from the Kamloops Farmers' Market.

“We anticipate a solid showing of vendors from all of our major vendor categories — farmers, prepared food, artisans and crafters,” the release stated.

“We invite everyone to come out to support our local farmers, food makers, and artisans to help create a more resilient food system for our region, and to participate in the Peace Walk event to help create a more just world.”