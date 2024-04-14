Chris Rose Centre looking for volunteers as annual autism walk on horizon

Photo: Contributed

The 13th annual Chris Rose Walk for Autism is set to take place next weekend.

All funds raised from the April 20 walk stay within the Kamloops community, funding programs and services for the children, youth and adults.

Held since 2011, the walk starts at the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism in North Kamloops with registration starting at 10 a.m., followed by warmups at 11 a.m.

All participants will proceed to McArthur Island, then return to the Chris Rose centre where the North Kamloops Lions Club will have hamburgers and hot dogs available for purchase for a small fee, which is donated back to the centre.

The walk takes about an hour to complete and registration is by donation, with a minimum $10 donation to receive a commemorative T-shirt.

“The walk serves two essential functions — to spread awareness of what autism is, and that we have a Centre like this in Kamloops, also to raise funds for the centre,” Chris Rose Centre Executive Director Wanda Eddy said in a press release.

“We’re not fully funded, and we are a non-profit, so we need to fundraise around 40 to 50 per cent of our operating budget.”

Eddy said when she began working in the autism field one in 10,000 people had autism, but today that number is one in 66.

“That’s an incredible difference. I think we’ve seen people becoming much more aware and more accepting," she said. "Each individual is so different."

Anyone who would like to help promote the walk is asked to pick up and hand out posters and pledge forms available at the Chris Rose Centre.

People can also email the non-profit or send them a Facebook message. Pledge forms are available on their website.

Visit the centre online for more information, registering online or to download pledge forms.