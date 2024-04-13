Hamer-Jackson cannot communicate directly with certain City of Kamloops staff until at least August

Photo: KTW file Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

A communication restriction between Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and some city staff members is staying in place until about August, after what was initially supposed to be just a three-month term.

The city implemented a communication restriction last June, prohibiting the mayor from having direct one-on-one interactions with staff members interviewed as part of an external investigation conducted by investigator Terry Honcharuk.

Honcharuk's report found the mayor violated council’s code of conduct on multiple occasions by displaying demeaning and disrespectful behaviour toward the complainants — including city CAO David Trawin, and then community and protective services director Byron McCorkell.

Honcharuk found Hamer-Jackson also threatened Trawin’s job security. Trawin is currently on personal leave with McCorkell serving as acting CAO. In March, Hamer-Jackson attempted to suspend McCorkell.

The communication restriction bars the mayor from having direct one-on-one interactions with any of the complainants. A third party must be present for in-person or telephone communications, and a council liaison must vet any written communication from the mayor to the complainants for inappropriate language.

Hamer-Jackson has previously told Castanet the ground rules with CAO Trawin were not working well for him, creating difficulty in communications.

Castanet Kamloops has learned the restrictions were extended six months in mid-February, when Coun. Mike O’Reilly dropped by the mayor’s office to deliver him the news.

O’Reilly who is council’s spokesperson for this file, told Castanet the restrictions were extended by a decision of council and “that's all we will be saying at this time.”

Asked why the communication restrictions on the mayor were extended, O’Reilly said council is not able to disclose those reasons as they were part of discussions held in closed meetings over personnel matters and council has not yet authorized their release.

Initially, the restrictions were to be in place for three months, but they were extended last August for six more months to February.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet he had not been given an explanation as to why the restriction had been extended previously, nor was he immediately informed of why the latest extension occurred in February.

O’Reilly told Castanet the mayor was provided a document in late March with some general wording explaining why the communication restriction was extended following a review.

“He understands why. It’s in the document that he has,” O’Reilly said.

Hamer-Jackson confirmed to Castanet on Friday that he has since received the document, which came to him later than expected.

O'Reilly said he forgot to inform the mayor via email of the reasons in February and was reminded of it last month when Castanet inquired.

Asked if the mayor has breached the communication restrictions, O’Reilly said he could not comment on that.

“We will review them [the communication restrictions] again once this round of the extension is up,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly said he has explained to the mayor through multiple email threads that he was more than happy to meet with him at any time to discuss the protective measures further.

“And at no point did he take me up on that,” O’Reilly said.

“The mayor has known since the protective measures were put in place, what those [measures] were.”

In his report, Honcharuk advised that, because the mayor is an elected official, remedial measures to address his misconduct are limited.

In light of this, Honcharuk wrote, and “in light of the mayor’s apparent disposition not to accept direction from city staff or council, I advise that the City should focus its efforts on protecting its employees from bullying, harassment and other inappropriate behaviour.”

"The evidence indicates that the Mayor has a significant animus towards both Mr. McCorkell and Mr. Trawin," Honcharuk wrote in his report.