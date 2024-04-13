Lawsuit accuses IH, Kamloops doctors of negligence in alleged medical overdose case

Photo: KTW file Royal Inland Hospital

Two doctors and Interior Health are being sued by the family of a Kamloops-area woman who died in 2022 at Royal Inland Hospital, accused of causing a fatal medical overdose by providing her the wrong prescription.

Deolinda De Jesus Godau, 56, died at RIH on April 14, 2022. Her widow, Christopher Anthony Mayhew, is suing IH, Dr. Twila-Faye Burgmann and Dr. Paula Jane Kebarle, as well as an Ashcroft pharmacy.

According to a notice of claim filed Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna, Godau showed up at RIH’s emergency department on Feb. 20, 2022, complaining of shortness of breath, coughing, nausea and abdominal pain, among other ailments.

She stayed in hospital for six days before being released, the claim alleges, then had a follow up with Burgmann over the phone on April 7, where she was prescribed a new series of medications including a 50 mg tablet of apo-azathioprine, a drug used to treat inflammatory bowel disease.

The claim states Godau began taking the apo-azathioprine at her Ashcroft home on April 8, 2022.

“Shortly after, she began feeling weak and confused,” the claim reads. “Linda contacted Dr. Burgmann, who told Linda to go to the hospital.”

Godau’s condition deteriorated rapidly at RIH. By April 9, 2022, her prognosis had worsened considerably and she was given a 30 per cent chance of survival.

“On April 11, 2022, Dr. Burgmann attended on Linda at the hospital,” the claim alleges. “Dr. Burgmaann realized that she had provided Linda with the wrong prescription.”

Godau was placed into palliative care on April 13, 2022, and died the following day.

“As a result of the negligence of the defendants, Linda suffered a medical overdose resulting in her death,” the claim alleges.

Mayhew is seeking general and special damages, as well as past and future health care costs and interest.

“The defendants owed a duty of care to to Chris to exercise all reasonable care, skill, diligence and competence in the medical care, treatment and attendance provided to Linda,” the claim reads.

Once the defendants have been served, they will have 21 days to reply.

None of the allegations in Mayhew’s claim have been proven in court.