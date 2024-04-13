Kamloops Repair Cafe returns with upcoming event at Riverside Park

Photo: Kamloops Repair Cafe Kamloops residents are invited to bring their broken household items to the next Repair Cafe event on Saturday, April 20.

Kamloops residents with broken household items can bring them to be repaired for free at an event next week in Riverside Park.

In a news release, organizers said the upcoming Repair Cafe will take place on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage House.

“The Repair Cafe promotes repair as an alternative to throwing things out,” the statement said.

Residents can bring in their broken items like furniture, appliances, bicycles, crockery, toys or textiles. No computers or cellphones are accepted.

A team of volunteers will help attendees troubleshoot and repair the items, or will provide directions on how to find the necessary parts.

According to the Kamloops Repair Cafe, volunteers have helped save hundreds of items from the landfill since 2018.