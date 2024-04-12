Heavy police presence connected to execution of warrant, Kamloops Mounties say

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties say a significant police presence in Westsyde on Thursday was connected to the execution of a search warrant at a home.

Castanet Kamloops readers reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area of Kyle Drive and Westsyde Road.

“Yesterday’s Westsyde presence was related to a residential search warrant executed as part of a targeted enforcement unit investigation,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in response to a query from Castanet.

Evelyn said Mounties expect to release more information about the investigation next week.

