Kamloops Mounties uncover stash after tracking stolen car to Tk'emlups address

A car stolen from a residential street in downtown Kamloops has led Mounties to a stash of vehicles stolen from other Interior communities.

According to police, a Volvo sedan was reported stolen from the 100-block of Clarke Street on the morning of April 2.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators found the Volvo abandoned later in the day at an address in the 600-block of Shuswap Road.

“With the support of the Kamloops crime reduction unit, several other stolen vehicles were seized, along with a loaded handgun,” she said in a news release.

“Thanks to the quick actions of the Tk’emlups police officers and city detachment support units, vehicles that had been stolen out of Oliver, Vernon and Kamloops were recovered.”

Evelyn said four people who are known to police were located inside the travel trailer and detained. They were later released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.